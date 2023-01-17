Roundup: Aubrey Plaza Knows How to Commit Credit Card Fraud; Cowboys Blow Out Buccaneers; Maya Moore Retires
WNBA great Maya Moore retires from basketball officially ... Joe Scarborough had some harsh words for the Biden administration .... Prince Harry's jealousy of William began with sausages ... The Lamar Jackson era in Baltimore feels like it's over ... Black box recovered from Nepal plane crash ... Ukraine prepares for new offensive ... Italian mafia boss caught after 30-year manhunt ... Aubrey Plaza knows how to commit credit card fraud ... Bitcoin is up 26 percent this month ... The George Santos story keeps getting worse ... The bond market is exceeding expectations so far in 2023 ... Inside the Critics Choice Awards ... Sean Payton would consider Houston Texans job ... Jim Harbaugh is returning to Michigan in 2023 ... C.J. Stroud declared for the NFL draft ... The Cowboys dominated the Bucs to advance ... WWE Raw's 30th anniversary show will be massive ... Updated NFL playoff schedule, analysis ...
