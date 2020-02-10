Atlanta Fans Chant "Overrated" at Indiana Pacers as Hawks Take a 2-1 Series Lead
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
The Indiana Pacers are not having a good time. The #1 seed in the Eastern Conference is down 2-1 to the #8 seed Atlanta Hawks after last night’s game. As the Hawks wrapped up their second win, the Atlanta crowd chanted “overrated” at the Pacers. See, the thing is, the ratings in the NBA are purely based on record so the Pacers are only #1 because they beat so many awful Eastern Conference teams. Like, the Hawks, for instance. So really, Atlanta was insulting itself. Indiana wins again!
