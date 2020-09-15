Atlanta Braves Announce Mass Layoffs In Least Compassionate Way Possible
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 15 2020
The Atlanta Braves announced major layoffs across the franchise on Tuesday. That's a reality that has hit a number of MLB teams this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic shortening the 2020 season and slashing revenues. Unfortunately, the Braves announced their layoffs in the most tone-deaf and least compassionate way possible.
The release the team sent out is below:
So dozens of people are now out of work and the Braves cheerfully framed it as the franchise being "optimized" for the future. Seriously, go f*** yourselves.
Here's the reality:
All of those people are now out of work during a global pandemic, just so the Braves could "optimize" the franchise and be more efficient.
I get that sports are a business, but framing massive layoffs in flowery, corporate terms like they're a good thing is just a soulless way to do things. The Braves need to do better. Much, much better.