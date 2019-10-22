Houston Astros Statements: Sorry if Anyone Was Offended During SI Locker Room Incident By Stephen Douglas | Oct 22 2019 Bob Levey/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have backed off their initial dismissal of a Sports Illustrated story about assistant general manager Brandon Taubmann's actions during the team's pennant celebration. Less than 24-hours after the team released an official statement calling the story "misleading and completely irresponsible," both Taubmann and Astros' owner Jim Crane released statements.

Taubmann apologized to anyone he may have offended and reminded everyone that he is a charitable person, father and husband. He admitted to "overexuberance" and "inappropriate language."

The #Astros assistant GM Brandon Taubman with a statement ... a lot of words. Would have been better to say this directly to the people who took offense. pic.twitter.com/LOGB6LusSJ — Jerome Solomon (@JeromeSolomon) October 22, 2019

Meanwhile, Astros' owner Jim Crane released his own statement, pointing out how much money the team helps raise.

Astros statement from Jim Crane pic.twitter.com/LcMqJMofnZ — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 22, 2019

So what changed since the team's initial statement? Multiple people confirmed the events of the Sports Illustrated story. Via the Houston Chronicle:

The three female reporters were approximately eight feet away and one was visibly shaken by the comment, the eyewitnesses said. There were no players in the area and no interviews were being conducted at the time. The Astros statement said “an Astros player was being asked questions about a difficult outing.”

Astros manager A.J. Hinch and his players will surely be given ample opportunities to offer up another explanation for the "misinterpretation" throughout the World Series.