The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Houston Astros Fire Assistant GM Brandon Taubman

By Liam McKeone | Oct 24 2019

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 23: A Houston Astros fan reacts after the teams 12-3 loss to the Washington Nationals in Game Two of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman. The team announced the news via a statement released on late Thursday afternoon, seen below.

Taubman and the organization came under fire after an incident in the Astros' clubhouse following their series-clinching Game 6 victory over the New York Yankees to send the team to the World Series. Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein reported Taubman yelled at her and several other female reporters how glad he was the team signed Roberto Osuna, a relief pitcher who had been suspended by MLB for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

The Astros released a statement shortly after the report denying it and criticizing Apstein and SI for trying to "create a story where there was not one." Several other reporters came forward to corroborate Apstein's report, and the Astros subsequently released a statement with an apology from Taubman. That clearly was not enough, and the organization has distanced itself from Taubman.