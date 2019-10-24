Houston Astros Fire Assistant GM Brandon Taubman By Liam McKeone | Oct 24 2019 Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Houston Astros have fired assistant general manager Brandon Taubman. The team announced the news via a statement released on late Thursday afternoon, seen below.

The Astros just announced that they have terminated assistant GM Brandon Taubman's employment. Here's the full statement: pic.twitter.com/4TslyAeOW1 — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) October 24, 2019

Taubman and the organization came under fire after an incident in the Astros' clubhouse following their series-clinching Game 6 victory over the New York Yankees to send the team to the World Series. Sports Illustrated's Stephanie Apstein reported Taubman yelled at her and several other female reporters how glad he was the team signed Roberto Osuna, a relief pitcher who had been suspended by MLB for violating the league's domestic violence policy.

The Astros released a statement shortly after the report denying it and criticizing Apstein and SI for trying to "create a story where there was not one." Several other reporters came forward to corroborate Apstein's report, and the Astros subsequently released a statement with an apology from Taubman. That clearly was not enough, and the organization has distanced itself from Taubman.