Houston Astros Hitting Coach Alex Cintron Starts Brawl With Oakland A's
By Ryan Phillips | Aug 09 2020
Alex Cintron is likely facing a pretty lengthy suspension. Cintron is the hitting coach for the Houston Astros and on Sunday his actions instigated a brawl with the Oakland A's.
A's outfielder Ramon Laureano was hit twice during Sunday's game and three times in the series against Houston. After the second plunking on Sunday, he expressed displeasure with rookie pitcher Humberto Castellanos.
As Laureano stood on first base, the 41-year-old Cintron started yelling at him from the Astros dugout, and can clearly be seen egging Laureano on for a fight. Laureano obliged and charged the dugout, setting off a brawl.
Check it out:
And here's a shot of Cintron egging him on:
Look, Laureano can't charge the dugout like that. He's going to get suspended, but a coach shouldn't be challenging an opposing player to a fight. He deserves a serious suspension as well. Both of these guys will be getting a call from MLB this week.