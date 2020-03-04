Ashley Brewer Signs with ESPN, Will Host Upcoming Quibi Show
By Bobby Burack | Mar 04 2020
ESPN has signed Ashley Brewer. Brewer will co-host ESPN's upcoming digital show The Replay exclusively on Quibi with Nabil Karim and Sebastian Salazar.
An ESPN spokesperson confirmed the news. Brewer's representatives at CAA declined to comment.
ESPN is the exclusive sports partner of Quibi. The short-form video platform launches April 6. The Replay will air daily 5-7 minute morning episodes recapping the latest in sports. The show will resemble SportsCenter, but with a target on the younger viewers, sources say.
Brewer, who The Big Lead listed as a talent to break out in 2019, will relocate from Los Angeles, where she was a host with ABC7, to Bristol. She has also co-hosted The Bachelor Winter Games on ABC. In addition to Quibi, Brewer will be in SportsCenter rotation at ESPN. The sports and entertainment host is seen as one of the top sports media talents under 30 with star qualities by those within the industry.
Karim joined ESPN in 2019 as a SportsCenter anchor. He previously hosted SportsCentre on TSN in Canada, where he was an anchor for eight years.
Salazar is frequently used across the network's Major League Soccer coverage, which includes appearances on ESPNFC.