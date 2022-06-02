Umpire Ejects A's Manager Mark Kotsay During a Mound Visit
By Stephen Douglas
The Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday, 5-4. It was a matchup between one of the best teams and one of the worst teams in baseball, so the A's needed all the help they could get. They did not get that from umpire Mike Muchlinski who tossed manager Mark Kotsay in the middle of a mound visit.
Based on what they showed on television, Kotsay did nothing to deserve the ejection, but after the game he admitted to disagreeing with one crucial call, which was apparently all the reason Muchlinski needed to run him.
Perhaps if Muchlinski had tried an ice breaker about someone's hair this all could have been avoided. Luckily no one was there to see it.