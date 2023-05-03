2,500 Fans Showed Up For the A's - Mariners Game on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics, 2-1, on Tuesday night. The announced attendance was just 2,583, but it sure looked like there were even fewer people actually in the seats. This dragged the A's league-worst average attendance down to just 10,414 per game, which is still more than the 9,973 fans they averaged last season.
The 2,583 is notably low. Lower than a year ago when they drew just over 2,700. And they're closing in on the 2,443 fans who attended a game in 1980.
Those who did attend got to watch Mason Miller throw seven innings of no-hit baseball. Just listen to the roar of the crowd as he finishes the seventh.
The A's are going to play the entire summer in front of COVID-era crowds. Everyone involved in this should be embarrassed.