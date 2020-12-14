This Is What Art Briles Looks Like Now
By Kyle Koster | Dec 14, 2020, 2:44 PM EST
A high school team hired ex-Baylor coach Art Briles because, hey, what are red flags and consequences? He went 20-6 over two seasons and today resigned his position. It may or may not be connected to the Liberty job, which may be open if Hugh Freeze were to leave for the open Auburn job. This is why we call it a coaching carousel, folks.
Briles looks much different than the last time we saw him on the national stage. Much different indeed.
Again, that is not Billy Bob Thornton filming a Friday Night Lights reboot financed by the Tiger King guy.
This isn't really news. I just wanted you to look at a guy real quick.