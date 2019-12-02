New Rock Bottom for Jim Harbaugh's Michigan: Not Even Making 'Around the Horn' By Kyle Koster | Dec 02 2019

ESPN allows cameras to roll before Around the Horn begins because there are several interesting people chewing the fat and sometimes they say something interesting. That happened today as Tony Reali, the eternally optimistic owner of some fantastic hair, realized that Michigan's annual loss to Ohio State didn't even make today's rundown.

Before the Horn, is there light at the end of the tunnel for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh? pic.twitter.com/8ERnxy0kyr — Around The Horn (@AroundtheHorn) December 2, 2019

Look, in the grand scheme of thing, not sneaking into the C-block of a sports-shouting show with made-up rules and nonsensical scoring systems isn't the most important thing. But it's indicative of a reality Wolverines fans never thought would come into existence.

The team from Ohio has won 15 of the last 16 meetings. It is no longer the best rivalry in college football because for a real rivalry to exist, there has to be some uncertainty about the end result.

ATH doesn't cover dogs biting men, it covers men biting dogs. Michigan is the man, OSU is the dog. It's been like this for a long time and will continue to be so in the future.

Rock bottom comes in many forms. This is one of them.