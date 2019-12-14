VIDEO: CBS Delivers Another Epic Army-Navy Intro By Liam McKeone | Dec 14 2019 Army v Navy | Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Army-Navy is one of the very best rivalries college football has to offer. They're facing off today once more in the 120th edition of the rivalry, and while Navy seems to be the favorites at 9-2 and ranked No. 23 in the country, you can never count the Black Knights out. As is tradition, CBS delivered an excellent intro video to get everyone's blood pressure high for the big game. Check it out:

“When you watch your contemporaries indulging the urge for material gain, comfort, and personal advancement, your choice will seem hard...Never forget, however, that the battle for freedom takes many forms.” – John F. Kennedy



The 120th Army-Navy Game honors that choice. pic.twitter.com/aPZIA2Chud — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 14, 2019

Yeah, that's pretty awesome. Whether you're a diehard fan of either side or just a neutral observer, you should feel hyped for this game. If not, I hope you find some excitement in your life somehow. It should be yet another great game.