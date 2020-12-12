Army-Navy Teaser on CBS is Excellent As Always
By Liam McKeone | Dec 12, 2020, 12:29 PM EST
Every year, Army and Navy face off in the realm of college football as a part of the game's greatest rivalry. Every year, it is broadcast on CBS. And every year, the CBS team puts out an absolutely excellent teaser ahead of the game.
This year was no different.
Just really high-quality stuff here. Not that we expected otherwise. Death, taxes, and the CBS video team putting out their best work to honor a historic rivalry. I particularly liked the whole tossing of the caps part. Really gets the juices flowing, even for the vast majority of us who have no connection to either school.
Army-Navy will begin at 3 p.m. ET.