The Uniforms for the Army-Navy Game Are Sick
One of the classic sports blog posts is to say hey look at how cool both teams' uniforms are for the Army-Navy game. And I enjoy doing it each and every year. Because if you can't get hyped for dueling triple-option attacks on a neutral field in early December, are you even alive?
Army released its look this morning, inspired by the 1st Armored Division.
They, as always, rule. They may rule even harder than what Navy will be suiting up in, which is literally out of this world.
Which is better? It's really tough to call. Right now it feels like a draw, which is a victory for Navy, currently riding a several-year less-cool uniform losing streak.