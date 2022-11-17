The Big Lead
Latest College Basketball Leads

Trevon Brazile Has College Basketball's Dunk of the Year

Stephen Douglas
facebooktwitter

The Arkansas Razorbacks beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits on Wednesday night, 71-56. The game was about as close as the final score indicates, but the Razorbacks definitely put a stamp on the victory with their final bucket of the game as sophomore Trevon Brazile dunked on 6-foot-8, 230 pound Jackrabbits freshman Broden Lien. It was vicious.

That's nastier than Northwestern-Georgetown hightlights.

There's not an angle of this dunk that doesn't look absolutely incredible. He's clearly going to be fun to watch at Arkansas. Though three games is a small sample size, he's averaging 14 points and 10 rebounds, more than doubling his output as a freshman at Missouri last season. Plus, at 6-foot-10, he's shooting 44 percent from three. Again, a small sample size, but plenty to get excited about.

facebooktwitter