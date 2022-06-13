You Have to See This $2 Million Arizona Home With a Major League-Worthy Wiffle Ball Field
Wiffle Ball is a great way to play baseball safely in the confines of your yard. Two people. A ball and a bat. It doesn't need to be anymore complicated than that. Unless you have a two million dollar house hunting budget and don't mind moving to Scottsdale, Arizona. If that sounds like you, boy has Zillow Gone Wild found the house for you.
This five bedroom, three bathroom, one batting cage home comes with a theater perfect for hosting karaoke or open mic comedy. And yes, a ridiculous Wiffle Ball field with a working scoreboard in left field. The house on the first base side and pool and grotto on the third base side make for a unique playing experience.
You can check out all the pictures of this truly unique home on Zillow. And if you buy, as a thank you for pointing you in the right direction, I'd like to host a small gathering in your backyard.