Arizona Cardinals' Josh Shaw Suspended for Betting on NFL Games By Kyle Koster | Nov 29 2019

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw has been suspended through at least the 2020 season for betting on NFL games on multiple occasions, the league announced Friday afternoon. An investigation revealed no game was compromised in any way.

Cardinals’ DB Josh Shaw suspended through the 2020 season for....betting on NFL games. pic.twitter.com/t1gawMI1LI — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 29, 2019

Shaw, in his fifth season, is on injured reserve. He can petition for reinstatement in Feb. 2021. The USC product is perhaps best known for lying about the circumstances surrounding an ankle injury in 2014. Shaw said he sustained the injury while saving his drowning nephew. It was later discovered that he jumped off a balcony.