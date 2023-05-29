Aric Almirola, Bubba Wallace Fight During NASCAR Rain Delay

Under green, @BubbaWallace cut in front of @Aric_Almirola in a hectic multi-car battle.



Almirola then ran Wallace up the track, making contact, before the caution for rain.



Wallace confronted Almirola about it, and Almirola shoved him.#NASCAR | #CocaCola600 | #NASCAR75 https://t.co/SmaF1JR3hO