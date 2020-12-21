Roundup: Ariana Grande Engaged; Congress Reaches Stimulus Deal; Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine Ships
By Ryan Phillips | Dec 21, 2020, 7:59 AM EST
Congress has reached a COVID-19 relief deal ... CDC makes recommendations for who should be next in line for COVID-19 vaccine ... Moderna's COVID vaccine has begun shipping ... Stock futures were flat despite a new stimulus deal ... Some European countries are barring travelers from the U.K ... Donald Trump is still trying to challenge election results ... U.S. airport traffic is rising despite holiday travel warnings ... Despite great reviews, "Wonder Woman 1984" underachieved at international box office ... Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez ... The College Football Playoff is set ... Indiana was screwed by the Selection Committee ... Kyle Kuzma and the Lakers agreed to a contract extension ... The Jets won a game and screwed themselves ... Northwestern upset No. 4 Michigan State ... The Rose Bowl will be played at AT&T Stadium ...
