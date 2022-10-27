Roundup: Ariana Grande Goes Blonde; Bears Trade Robert Quinn to Eagles; Lakers Lose Again
The Houston Astros don't need any stinking lefties ... Gunmen attack major Shiite holy site in Iran, killing 15 ... Not much reason for optimism on the Brittney Griner front ... Some early NBA observations ... Kanye West ruining it for everyone ... Why no one should be betting on Michigan State-Michigan ...Ariana Grande goes blonde ... Rihanna has a new song for the "Wakanda Forever" soundtrack ... How independent is the Federal Reserve ... Are we sure Bill Belichick knows what he's doing ... Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer ... HBO's "Green Lantern" series hits a snag ... "Sausage Party" series ordered at Amazon ... Stocks were mixed on Wednesday ... Matt Ryan shocked by Colts benching ... NCAA issues new NIL guidance ... The Lakers lost again ...
LeBron James' Lakers are in for one scary season [CBS Sports]
Inside Hugh Jackman's decision to return as Wolverine [Variety]
The Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe QB saga is a problem of Bill Belichick's making [The Athletic]
Grading the Robert Quinn trade [Sports Illustrated]
The Big Ten is about to get really top-heavy [Yahoo Sports]
Paul Dano breaks down his most iconic characters.
How Kevin Nealon became friends with James Taylor.
Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.
Blink-182 -- "Josie"