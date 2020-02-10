Arian Foster Tweeted God Wants the Texans to Take Tim Tebow in the NFL Draft
Feb 10 2020
Arian Foster answered a burning NFL draft question from a Houston Texans fan on Twitter earlier this afternoon.
Said question obviously involved God and the answer clearly involved Tim Tebow, which is of course why we’re here.* But given the ultra sensitive nature of everyone about every thing, I just hope — pray? — there’s no “UPDATE” involving Foster and the words “I’m sorry if I offended anyone.”
Unrelated but related, the actions below are another why Arian Foster is so damn likable.
*Here in this post, not here in existence. Don’t get weird.
