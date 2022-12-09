Argentina, Netherlands Players Fight on Field After Rough Foul
Tensions were on the rise late in a tense World Cup quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands on Friday. Argentina led 2-1 late in the second half and the Dutch were pressing hard for a tying goal. In the 88th minute a hard foul precipitated a confrontation between the two squads.
Argentina's Leandro Paredes unleashed a brutal tackle on Nathan Ake. It was a clear foul and as the whistle blew, Paredes blasted the ball directly into the Dutch bench and stared at his opponents. That led to an on-field scrum that threatened to turn even uglier.
Check this out:
As you can see, Virgil van Dijk came in and essentially hip-checked Paredes to send a message protecting his teammate. Then a general scrum of pushing and shoving ensued.
The Dutch tied the match in the 101st minute, sending it to extra time. As the teams exited the pitch during the break, they came together and more pushing and shoving ensued.
Things could get ugly as this continues. Soccer tends to bring out the emotions.