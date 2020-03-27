Are You Ready to Have the Tua Tagovailoa Hall of Fame Conversation?
By Kyle Koster | Mar 27 2020
Tua Tagovailoa has hit all the expected checkmarks on his road to recovery. NFL franchises have reportedly grown more and more comfortable staking the future of his healed leg. A 10-second video showing his current footwork sent pundits into a tizzy earlier this week, so one can only imagine what longer ones will do. With Roger Goodell proceeding with speed toward the draft in late April, one lucky team will dive-in headfirst on Tagovailoa, sight unseen.
Whether that's the Miami Dolphins, Detroit Lions, the Los Angeles Chargers or a mystery bidder, they'll be bringing in a guy with an incredible ceiling to go with significant floor risk. It could actually be a rare Hall of Fame-or-bust scenario.
First Things First's Nick Wright gave voice to this situation, revealing he believes Tagovailoa will be a superstar if healthy.
The greatest lefthanded quarterbacks include Ken Stabler, Boomer Esaison, Steve Young, Michael Vick, Mark Brunell and so on. My personal favorite? Scott Mitchell, but that's neither here or there.
So a simple question to you, the reader. Are you ready to go there, to Canton-adjacent territory, when discussing Tagovailoa. Remember that he hasn't played an NFL snap and the last time we saw him on a field he suffered an injury that came within a whisper of ending his football career?
There's a heart vs. mind situation. Would love to see Tua get there but realize the odds are going to be against him.