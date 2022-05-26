Are These Boston Celtics Actually Going to Do It?
The Boston Celtics did not look like a team destined for meaningful things early this season but have played some of the best basketball in the league over the last several months. Another suffocating win against the Miami Heat moves them one measly win away from an NBA Finals appearance. Which presents the perfect opportunity for The Big Lead's Liam McKeone to drop by the podcast to brag on them. And for your humble host to give them some much-needed respect.