New Arby's Meat Mountain Sandwich an Absolute Monstrosity
By Liam McKeone | Feb 20, 2021, 1:11 PM EST
Arby's is at the center of the discourse of the day, folks. Why that might be, you ask? Because they announced last night that they were bringing something called a Meat Mountain Sandwich to the menu.
And my god, is it a monstrosity of meats. The name somehow doesn't do it justice. I mean, come on.
Meat Mt. Everest, more like. I didn't even know this was legal. Absurd food item to purchase for what I presume is a low price. It's probably the size of both of my hands combined. The real question is if Justin Fields' hands are large enough to both palm a football and hold this here monster in one hand.
As they are wont to do, the general population of Twitter had some fun with it.
For my money, they're being a bit harsh. It's probably impossible to make a sandwich that both contains that volume of meat and looks good.