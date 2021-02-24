This Review of Arby's Meat Mountain Sandwich Is Epic
By Ryan Phillips | Feb 24, 2021, 2:37 AM EST
Former NFL offensive lineman and current radio host Rich Ohrnberger has done it. He scaled Arby's Meat Mountain and lived to tell the tale. In a tweet posted late Tuesday night, the former All-Big Ten lineman detailed his trek through the behemoth and gave us a review.
Some of you may not be familiar with Meat Mountain, and if not, congratulations for not spending your entire life on the Internet. Arby's describes the monstrosity as such:
The biggest sandwich Arby’s has ever sold. Stacked ridiculously high with almost all the meats. Two chicken tenders, slices of roast turkey, pit-smoked ham, corned beef, 13-hour smoked brisket, USDA-choice Angus steak, roast beef, and pepper bacon. There’s also cheddar and swiss cheese somewhere in there.
Ohrnberger bravely strode into the belly of the beast so we don't have to and the 35-year-old lived to tell the tale. His full review is below:
That's a pretty strong review and an "11 out of 10 experience."
So it looks like we're all good here. Save for what happens in the bathroom at the Ohrnberger household tomorrow morning. That is an update we most certainly don't need.
Ohrnberger played at Penn State under Joe Paterno, then spent three seasons with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick from 2009 through 2011. Despite those two old school coaches, I'd imagine his battle with Meat Mountain was more difficult to endure than any practice he ever attended.