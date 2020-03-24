The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Arash Markazi Rips Awful New Rams Logo: 'I Have No Idea What They're Thinking'

By Ryan Phillips | Mar 24 2020

The new Los Angeles Rams logo
Count Arash Markazi of the LA Times among those who hate the new Los Angeles Rams logo. Markazi was on with Costa & Richards on San Diego's XTRA 1360 and went off on the Rams for their new logo.

First, here's a refresher on what the logos look like, with the main one in the upper right corner:

Here's what Markazi had to say when asked what the Rams were thinking with the new look:

"I have no idea what they're thinking ... You didn't need to do anything. You literally needed to do nothing because you had a classic uniform, you had a classic logo, there was no reason to touch anything. I don't see the Cowboys, or the Steelers, or the Packers changing things. And maybe they don't view their franchise the same way (but) a lot of people in Los Angeles do. So what the heck are you thinking?

Arash Markazi on XTRA 1360

I mean, he's got a fair point. The old Rams logo and uniforms were fantastic. This seems like a classic case of a franchise feeling like it has to do something because of its pending move into a new stadium.

Markazi's interview can be heard below. He joins after the 23-minute mark and talks about the Rams a few minutes later: