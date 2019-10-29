Rams Trade Aqib Talib, 5th-Round Pick to Dolphins By Liam McKeone | Oct 29 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

It's NFL trade deadline day, and the fun has already begun in earnest. The most recent transaction involved last year's Super Bowl finalists and this year's strongest contender for the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. The Los Angeles Rams are sending former Pro Bowl corner Aqib Talib to the Miami Dolphins.

Trade: Rams are trading CB Aqib Talib AND a fifth-round pick to Miami for a future pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 29, 2019

From the Rams' perspective, this is a good move. They just traded for Jalen Ramsey and will have to pony up a pretty penny for his new contract sooner rather than later. Talib has been banged up all year (and is still on the Injured Reserve list) and generally hasn't been at the top of his game while in LA.

The Dolphins, meanwhile, apparently just want to gobble up as many draft picks as possible. It's unknown what they're sending back to LA, but I can't imagine they have the desire to keep Talib around for very long. He doesn't move the needle by any means, and has a history of a short temper, which would likely only become shorter as the Dolphins continue their winless season.