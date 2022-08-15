Aqib Talib's Brother Wanted in Texas Following Shooting Death of Youth Football Coach
Yaqub Talib, the older brother of former NFL player and current NFL broadcaster Aqib Talib, is wanted on a murder charge in Lancaster, Texas. The elder Talib is wanted in connection with the shooting death of a youth football coach on Saturday night. TMZ reports Aqib Talib was at the scene when it happened.
This morning, a shaky video appeared online purporting to show the incident which took place after a youth football scrimmage. Here's what Lancaster Police told 9News:
"During the disagreement the opposing coaching staff were involved in a physical altercation and one of the individuals involved in the altercation discharged a firearm striking one adult male. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he was later pronounced deceased.”
Here's the statement Aqib Talib's attorney gave TMZ:
"Aqib was present when this unfortunate incident occurred and is very distraught and devastated over this terrible loss of life. He would like to convey his condolences to the family of the victim and to everyone who witnessed this unfortunate tragedy."
Aqib Talib recently signed with Amazon to work as a studio analyst on Thursday Night Football. Before that he worked for FOX.