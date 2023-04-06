Roundup: Anya Taylor-Joy Learned English from 'School of Rock'; Mark Cuban Talks Jalen Brunson; Bucks Top the East
Dealer pleads guilty to Michael K. Williams' death ... Baltimore's catholic church sexually abused at least 600 children over 60 years ... Missouri tornado kills at least five, causes widespread damage ... Stock futures were fairly flat heading into Thursday ... Mike Pence will testify about Jan. 6 ... How Brandon Johnson won Chicago's mayoral race ... Robert Kennedy Jr. files paperwork to run for president ... Anya Taylor-Joy learned English watching "School of Rock" ... A review of Netflix's "Transatlantic" ... Jeremy Renner wrote a goodbye note to his family while hospitalized ... Mark Cuban says the Mavs didn't get a chance to retain Jalen Brunson ... There was another contentious MLB ejection on Wednesday ... The Bucks clinched the top seed in the East ... Austin Ekeler could play out Chargers contract ...
LIV Golfers creating separation from Augusta [Yahoo Sports]
Regrading first-round quarterback picks since 2008 [CBS Sports]
What if the Packers don't trade Aaron Rodgers before the 2023 season? [The Athletic]
MLB's youngest, fastest teams are flourishing under the new rules [Sports Illustrated]
Reviewing Chapter 22 of The Mandalorian [The Ringer]
Xander Bogaerts is making the Red Sox look foolish [The Big Lead]
Donald Glover breaks down his most iconic characters.
Howard Stern and Robin Quivers have the Ozempic song stuck in his head.
Highlights of the Bucks smoking the Bulls.
The Smashing Pumpkins -- "1979"