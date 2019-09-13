Antonio Brown Will Not Go on Commissioner's Exempt List Right Now By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 13 2019

Antonio Brown will not go on Roger Goodell’s Commissioner’s Exempt list “at this point,” Adam Schefter reports:

At this point, NFL will not place Antonio Brown on commissioner exempt list, as there is no criminal investigation, making him eligible to play Sunday vs. Miami, per sources. NFL has opened its investigation, which will include interviews with Antonio Brown and his accuser. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2019

Brown is facing a civil lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who alleges that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions and raped her once.

While emails that Brown allegedly sent Taylor did not paint a pretty picture, through his attorney Darren Heitner and agent Drew Rosenhaus, Brown has denied the allegations.

So, while this is a fluid situation, it appears at this point that Brown will suit up on Sunday as the Patriots face the Dolphins in Miami.