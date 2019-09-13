Antonio Brown Talked About God and the Devil in Instagram Live Video from TB12 By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 13 2019

Antonio Brown went on Instagram Live on Thursday night, from the TB12 workout facility owned by Tom Brady. It was, as you’d expect by now, a mostly meandering monologue in which Brown alternated between marveling that 17,000 people were watching him in real-time and talking about the work he was putting in.

Brown said that “God is great” and also said, “Call God … In a time of crisis all I ask is love, dedication, and focus. Stay focused. The devil gonna try to bring you down when you get closer to your goals. The key is, don’t let ’em.”

Brown is facing a civil lawsuit from his former trainer, Britney Taylor, who alleges that he sexually assaulted her on several occasions and raped her once.

As far as his status for Sunday and beyond goes, all indications are that the Patriots’ plan is to play him if he is eligible. Therefore, the onus falls on Roger Goodell and the NFL to determine whether to place him on Commissioner’s Exempt list, which is essentially purgatory where he is paid but does not play until the situation is resolved.