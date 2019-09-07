Antonio Brown Requests Release Via Instagram After Raiders Void Contract Guarantees By Liam McKeone | Sep 07 2019

The Antonio Brown rollercoaster continues. Two days after the Raiders reportedly planned to suspend Brown after an exchange with general manager Mike Mayock, and one day after Brown reportedly gave a heartfelt apology to the team and would play in Week 1, it’s only gotten crazier.

Adam Schefter reported this morning Oakland fined Brown $215,000, and subsequently voided all of his guaranteed money throughout his three-year extension, worth nearly $30 million.

By fining Antonio Brown $215,073.53 last night for conduct detrimental to the team on Sept. 4, the Raiders voided the $29.125 million worth of guaranteed money in his deal, per league sources.



This could help explain why Brown is now asking the Raiders for his release. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 7, 2019

Around the same time, Brown took to Instagram to request his release from the Raiders.

This saga started off unbelievable back in July when we first heard about his frozen feet. It’s somehow only gotten more so in the months since. At this point, it seems like the relationship between Oakland and Brown is beyond repair.

But if he is released, what team will take a chance on him after an audition like this? We’ll have to wait and see.