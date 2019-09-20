Antonio Brown Released by Patriots By Bobby Burack | Sep 20 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has ben released by the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter.

Patriots released Antonio Brown. His stay in New England lasted one game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2019

Brown's stint in New England lasted just one game, but was filled with speculation and drama. It seemed like every day Brown was in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Here was the team's statement:

“The New England Patriots are releasing Antonio Brown. We appreciate the hard work of many people over the past 11 days, but we feel that it is best to move in a different direction at this time.”

As I wrote earlier, given all the damage he has done to his reputation and his ongoing sexual assault allegations, it was time for the Patriots to cut him.

Brown posted the following to his Twitter account:

It will be fascinating to see what's next for Brown. His talent will always keep some teams interested, but as of right now, no team should want anything to do with him.