Antonio Brown Reignites Shannon Sharpe Fued With Tweet About Sexual Assault Allegations By William Pitts | Sep 22 2019 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Okay, now this is getting childish.

FS1's Shannon Sharpe has been one of Antonio Brown's most vocal critics, and recent sexual assault allegations against Brown have only fueled Sharpe's flames. Last night however, Brown decided that Sharpe had taken things one step too far.

As Sharpe took to his Twitter to fend off who he calls "A.B. apologists", someone dug up some beef from Shannon Sharpe's own past. Brown retweeted it - the tweet has since been deleted - and added, “Different that’s no allegation that’s factual”.

Source: TotalProSports

It's worth noting that, despite Brown's insistence, the allegations against Sharpe were later recanted. However, Brown seems not to have learned this, as he posted this tweet earlier this morning:

Shannon Sharp the funny guy on tv ? still after this pic.twitter.com/ZlVvvOqKWg — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Sharpe has consistently called out Brown both on Undisputed and social media.

1.9M ppl watched this video 2 weeks ago, applauding this ?ish behavior. What do the 1.9M ppl think today? I’ll leave you with this: Talent is God-given; be humble. Fame is man-given; be thankful. Conceit is self-given; be careful. pic.twitter.com/uo5y3iWDOU — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 21, 2019

Needless to say, we can't wait for the next episode of Undisputed.