Text Messages Reveal that Antonio Brown Asked For Release from Raiders By William Pitts | Oct 20 2019 Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Antonio Brown has just discovered that you can't un-send a text message.

Brown has filed a grievance to seek $30 million worth of guaranteed money he believes the Oakland Raiders owe him from his brief tenure with the team. However, ESPN's Chris Mortensen reports that Brown's case may have ended before it really started.

Antonio Brown's grievance to recoup some his $30 million in guaranteed money took a hit in discovery when the @Raiders submitted multiple text messages from Brown to owner Mark Davis, asking for his release, per sources. The Raiders obliged Sept. 7. — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) October 20, 2019

During his bizarre off-season and pre-season with the Raiders, which included such incidents as burning his feet in a cryotherapy machine and getting into a dispute with the league over his old helmet, Brown was fined by the Raiders multiple times for conduct violations. This voided the guaranteed money in Brown's Raiders contract, which ultimately led to his release.

Brown is also seeking $9 million worth of guaranteed money from the Patriots, who released him in September.