Antonio Brown Posts Elated Video After Raiders Release By Ryan Glasspiegel | Sep 07 2019

AB couldn't have been more happy to be released by the Raiders.



(via @AB84) pic.twitter.com/xXr50Z4gvs — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 7, 2019

Antonio Brown is a Patriot now and before that happened he filmed himself learning he was released from the Raiders. Based on his reaction, he must’ve been hoping for this result all along.

The variance that Antonio Brown and Josh Gordon have as a wide receiver combo is really crazy. From where we sit right now, they could be hoisting the Lombardi after being a veritable matchup nightmare. On the other side of the spectrum, would you bet you’re life they’re both still on the team on Thanksgiving? Or even Halloween?

It’ll be fascinating to see what happens here regardless. It’s crazy that Brown got his way by behaving like this.