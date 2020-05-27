Antonio Brown Worked Out With Dwayne Haskins on Wednesday
By Ryan Phillips | May 27 2020
Dwayne Haskins attended a workout on Wednesday and wound up throwing some gorgeous deep balls to a familiar name: Antonio Brown. Brown posted video of the workout to social media and immediately sparked speculation:
Yes, the Washington Redskins' quarterback was hooking up with Brown during a workout that included Geno Smith, Thad Lewis, Stefon Diggs, and Chad Ochocinco. Given that so many guys were there, it's hard to come to any conclusion that would indicate Brown may be suiting up alongside Haskins in 2020.
Then again, Washington could really use an influx of receiving talent. Terry McLaurin looks like a keeper, but the roster is mostly bare other than that. Not to mention that Cody Latimer just got arrested.
Brown could certainly provide a boost to the roster and a safety valve for Haskins. But, of course, he'd have to finally agree to wear a new helmet. Oh, and stop being crazy off-the-field. Those might be big asks for AB.