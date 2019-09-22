Antonio Brown Basically Ensured His NFL Career is Over With Extended Twitter Rant By William Pitts | Sep 22 2019 Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The saga of Antonio Brown won't be over for quite a while, but his NFL career may just be if his Twitter feed is any indication.

Following his release from the New England Patriots, the now-disgraced wide receiver has spent the past few hours airing his frustrations through his Twitter account. At 9:29 AM, he informally announced his NFL retirement, while simultaneously airing his grievances with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and losing a combined $40 million worth of guaranteed money from both the Patriots and his previous team, the Raiders.

Will not be playing in the @NFL anymore these owners can cancel deals do whatever they want at anytime we will see if the @NFLPA hold them accountable sad they can just void guarantees anytime going on 40m 2 months will see if they pay up ! — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

Brown also took aim at Kraft for releasing him over "speculations" that he sexually assaulted and threatened his personal trainer, Britney Taylor.

Kraft got caught in the parlor AB speculations fired different strokes different folks clearly ??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/eKrAE0Vwih — AB (@AB84) September 22, 2019

This does not completely rule out Brown playing in the XFL when that league begins play in February. However, given Brown's public and dramatic fall from grace in the past year, it would be a pretty unwise P.R. move for any team in any league to pick him up at this point.