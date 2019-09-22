Antonio Brown Basically Ensured His NFL Career is Over With Extended Twitter Rant
By William Pitts | Sep 22 2019
The saga of Antonio Brown won't be over for quite a while, but his NFL career may just be if his Twitter feed is any indication.
Following his release from the New England Patriots, the now-disgraced wide receiver has spent the past few hours airing his frustrations through his Twitter account. At 9:29 AM, he informally announced his NFL retirement, while simultaneously airing his grievances with Patriots owner Robert Kraft and losing a combined $40 million worth of guaranteed money from both the Patriots and his previous team, the Raiders.
Brown also took aim at Kraft for releasing him over "speculations" that he sexually assaulted and threatened his personal trainer, Britney Taylor.
This does not completely rule out Brown playing in the XFL when that league begins play in February. However, given Brown's public and dramatic fall from grace in the past year, it would be a pretty unwise P.R. move for any team in any league to pick him up at this point.