Anthony Rizzo Striking Out Freddie Freeman Is a Great Baseball Moment
The Atlanta Braves beat the Chicago Cubs, 10-0, on Wednesday night. Freddie Freeman had himself a game, going 4 for 5 and falling a triple short of the cycle. The only Chicago pitcher who was able to get him out all night was Anthony Rizzo. Yes, that Anthony Rizzo.
Rizzo started the 7th with the Cubs already down 10-0. After getting a ground out from Johan Camargo and walking Ronald Acuna Jr., Rizzo got Freeman to swing and miss on a 2-2 count on a 61 MPH curveball.
Between Rizzo shaking off the catcher repeatedly and the reaction of Freeman after striking out, this should be one of the enduring images of the season. A reminder that sometimes baseball is just kids having fun. Freeman, having one of the best nights of his career, struck out by a first baseman. What's not to love?