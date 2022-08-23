Here's Anthony Rizzo Telling Franisco Lindor to 'Shut the F--- Up' During the Yankees - Mets Game
The New York Mets and New York Yankees renewed the subway series tonight in the Bronx. During the first inning there was a peculiar play where Max Scherzer tried to step on the mound and reset the imaginary clock while Anthony Rizzo was still on the basepath. Shcerzer saw Rizzo and turned and fired the ball into the outfield. Rizzo ended up on third, but was sent back after the Mets protested. Here's the Mets excellent booth trying to explain why.
I've been a baseball fan for a hundred (maybe a thousand?) years and I've never heard time in and time out discussed like this, even though we clearly see players call timeout dozens of times a game. Anyway, Mets' shortstop Francisco Lindor was the most vocal Mets player about how the whole thing and Rizzo eventually was shown telling him to "shut the f--- up."
What a beautiful game.