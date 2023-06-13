Anthony Richardson to Reporter: 'I'm Just Here So I Won't Get Fined'
Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson opened his press availability on Tuesday with a tribute to Marshawn Lynch. After Indianapolis Star reporter Nate Atkins asked the first question, Richardson replied, "I'm just here so I won't get fined." Then broke into laughter.
Here's the scene:
Do we like Anthony Richardson? I think we like Anthony Richardson. He claimed he told his mom he was going to do that so he went through with it.
I love that as a rookie he's having fun with this.
Much is expected of the rookie signal-caller after the Colts selected him with the fourth pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Richardson didn't put up huge college numbers at Florida, but he's big (6-foot-4, 232 pounds), strong, fast and has an absolute howitzer for an arm. The potential is limitless.
He seems like a humble kid who is really enjoying being a professional football player. That's fun.