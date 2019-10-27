VIDEO: Anthony Rendon Trolled a Reporter After the Nationals Loss in Game 4 By Brian Giuffra | Oct 27 2019 Will Newton/Getty Images

One of the less talked about aspects of playing in a World Series is the media obligations players face after the game, win or lose. The number of reporters is larger, the attention on your answers is higher, and the questions, in some case, are dumber.

Enter this unnamed reporter, who asked Nationals star Anthony Rendon how the Nats can get more hits. Rendon, clearly on his game, had the perfect response. (Fast forward to 1:40 if you only want to see the question and answer, but there was a previous question where he talked about hitting.)

In fairness to the reporter, he probably didn't think that follow up through and was just trying to get some juicy tidbit for a soundbite.

In fairness to Rendon, it's true, the only way to get hits in baseball is to use your bat, and better yet, as he said, squaring up the bat and the ball helps too.

No nerves for Rendon despite the Nationals losing two straight at home after taking the first two games in the series against the Astros. He was loose throughout this interview and quick thinking when given an opening. Now we'll see if that carries over to the plate.