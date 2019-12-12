Anthony Rendon Signs 7-Year, $245 Million Deal With Los Angeles Angels By Stephen Douglas | Dec 11 2019 World Series - Washington Nationals v Houston Astros - Game Seven | Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Anthony Rendon is signing with the Los Angeles Angels according to Jeff Passan. Rendon, a 29 year old third baseman, had a career year and made his first All-Star game last season. He also helped the Nationals win the World Series. And now he's gone.

Third baseman Anthony Rendon and the Los Angeles Angels are in agreement on a deal, sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) December 12, 2019

According to Jon Heyman, the deal is for $245 million over 7 years. That's $35 million a season which appears to be the new going rate for prize free agents. If the Angels are serious about competing then this should push their payroll up over $200 million in 2020.

Rendon deal done with angels . 245M . 7 yrs. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 12, 2019

Rendon was drafted by the Nationals in 2011 with the sixth pick in the draft.