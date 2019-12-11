Five Potential Landing Spots For Anthony Rendon By Ryan Phillips | Dec 11 2019 Anthony Rendon, Washington Nationals | Tim Warner/Getty Images

Anthony Rendon is baseball's biggest free agent still left on the market this winter. With Gerrit Cole and Stephen Strasburg already signed, Rendon is the last guy everyone seems to want.

The 29-year-old third baseman is coming off a career-year in which he hit .317 with 34 home runs and 126 RBI, while posting an on-base percentage of .412 and slugging .598. He finished seventh in baseball with an fWAR of 7.0.

Rendon is a legitimate star and a number of big-time teams are chasing him. Here's a look at his top five options.

Washington Nationals

Stephen Strasburg proved staying put might be the best move you can make. Despite handing Strasburg an enormous seven-year deal worth $35 million annually, the Nationals claim they still want to retain Rendon. The price tag will be the big question here.

The Nationals drafted Rendon with the sixth overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. He developed into their most indispensable player and a huge part of their World Series run this year. If the Nationals can afford him, they have to bring him back, especially after losing Bryce Harper last offseason.

Texas Rangers

The Rangers appear to be the favorite to land Rendon at this point. Texas is moving into a new stadium, has money to burn and a hole at third base. Rendon grew up in Houston and starred at Rice in college, so this would be a homecoming of sorts.

Rendon posted an OPS of 1.010 in 2019, which followed years of .909 and .937. The Rangers are desperate for that kind of production after finishing 16th in baseball with an OPS of .750.

Other than a return to Washington, this move makes the most sense.

Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are reportedly "pessimistic" that they'll be able to land Rendon this offseason, but they're sure going to try. Adding Rendon and moving Justin Turner to first base and sticking Max Muncy at second makes sense, especially since the Dodgers always have the money to make a deal happen.

Given that the Dodgers failed to reach the World Series last year, they might be desperate to make big moves this winter. They might just be willing to overpay to get better and landing Rendon would accomplish that.

Los Angeles Angels

With Zack Cozart gone and nearly $13 million in salary off the books, the Angels have the financial flexibility to make a move. The Yankees took Gerrit Cole off the market Tuesday night, which really leaves only one big-money player available: Rendon.

With Joe Maddon back and Arte Moreno reportedly "All in," Redon would be a good place to start. Adding the All-Star would finally give superstar Mike Trout another consistent offensive weapon to play with. A star trio of Rendon, Trout and Shohei Ohtani would also be big enough to break through in the minds of LA fans. That would be one of the most intriguing groups to build around in all of baseball.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies are another team that is all-in this year, as the signing of Zack Wheeler proved. With the moves to acquire Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Andrew McCutchen, Jean Segura, and Didi Gregorius over the last year, Philadelphia wants to win and win now. Without a real third baseman on the roster, it looks like they are a perfect fit for Rendon if they have the money. And, frankly, it seems like they're willing to spend the cash.

The Phillies haven't reached the postseason since 2011. That's eight years without a berth in the playoffs and it's not like they haven't been spending money. Adding Rendon would give Philadelphia one of baseball's best lineups, if not the best. If the money is there, this is a great fit.