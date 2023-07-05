Anthony Rendon Rolled Around in Pain After Fouling a Ball Off His Leg
Anthony Rendon watched Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout leave a game Monday night with a fractured wrist, then suffered a brutal injury on Tuesday. Rendon was in serious pain and had to be helped off the field after fouling a ball off the inside of his leg. It looked brutal.
The Angels were tied with the San Diego Padres In the top of the fourth inning with a runner on first and one out, Rendon swung at a pitch and fouled a ball off the inside of his leg just below the knee. He went down in a heap.
Check this out:
Rendon was down for a while and had to be helped from the field and into the clubhouse. It does not look like he'll be playing any time soon. Being an MLB player doesn't always seem super fun.
If that wasn't enough, Shohei Ohtani had to leave the mound in the bottom of the sixth inning with an unspecified injury. It appears to be a blister. He allowed back-to-back home runs, then threw one pitch to Gary Sanchez that went to the backstop before being pulled.
Things are not going well for the Angels right now.