Anthony Pettis Suing U.S. Anti-Doping Agency Over Injury Sustained During Urine Sample Collection
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 14 2020
Anthony Pettis is set to fight Carlos Diego Ferreira this Saturday at UFC 246. The former UFC lightweight champion is coming off a loss to Nate Diaz over the summer which he fought with a cut on his hand. According to ESPN, the cut was sustained while giving a urine sample to the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency and now Pettis is suing.
Pettis' manager told ESPN that the suit, which would be filed this week, will name USADA, the UFC, and the manufacturer of the bottle. So not only did Pettis hurt himself giving a urine sample before his last fight, he's naming the UFC in a lawsuit the same week he's fighting in the UFC. And he's suing the people who will be drug testing him. No word on the bottle manufacturer.
If this lawsuit is effective, who knows what this would do for drug testing in sports. On the one hand, we might finally get some safety regulations in sample collection. On the other, how long until someone tries to intentionally harm themselves while peeing just so they can fight a positive result?