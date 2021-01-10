Bears WR Anthony Miller Ejected for Punching C.J. Gardner-Johnson
By Ryan Phillips | Jan 10, 2021, 6:59 PM EST
Chicago Bears receivers are not big fans of New Orleans Saints cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson. For the second time this season, a Bears wideout has been ejected for punching Gardner-Johnson. This time it was Anthony Miller and it happened in the middle or a playoff game.
Here's where Miller lashed out and took a shot at Gardner-Johnson. It happened early in the third quarter on Sunday:
Both players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct, but because he threw a punch, Miller got tossed.
Here's what happened back in November when Javon Wims got ejected for punching at Gardner-Johnson:
Bears receivers just don't like the guy. I'm assuming he must talk a lot but punching an opponent and getting ejected isn't ever the right move.
Sunday's playoff game was was a big chance for Miller to step up. With Darnell Mooney out, it was an opportunity for Miller, a former second-round pick, to assume the No. 2 wideout role and show out. The fact that it ended with a stupid ejection for punching a guy wearing a helmet is really disappointing.