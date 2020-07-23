Anthony Fauci's Pitching Mechanics Need Some Work
By Ryan Phillips | Jul 23 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci threw out the first pitch of 2020 MLB season Thursday night. He stepped to the mound before the Washington Nationals and New York Yankees faced each other and, well, things didn't go as planned.
The good doctor's mechanics could use a little work, as he sort of had a half-windup and then held the ball too long on his follow-through. The result was a ball that missed either batters box, and actually went up the first base line.
Check it out:
I'll say this, that's far from the worst first pitch I've ever seen. I also thing we should be grading Facui on a curve here considering he'll be turning 80 in December. But let's be real, 50 Cent's effort was far worse:
Chris Rock also had a terrible first pitch but he's managed to get video of it scrubbed from the Internet. And no matter how much I love the guy, Gary Dell'Abate of The Howard Stern Show was probably just as bad as Fauci from the mound:
Fauci's first pitch fiasco is over, so now he can get back to doing important work, like trying to help solve the COVID-19 crisis so there can be fans in the stands next time there's a terrible first pitch.