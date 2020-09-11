Anthony Davis Press Conference Interrupted By Dog
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 10 2020
The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Houston Rockets, 110-100, on Thursday night. Anthony Davis finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and 5 assists. During his postgame press conference a dog asked him a question.
Davis obviously misheard. What the dog said was, "Hello, this is dog. Could you talk me through who's a good boy?"
This was another of those unique bubble moments that you will almost assuredly never witness again once the world goes back to normal. Unless the NBA decides to let reporters bring their dogs to games which would also be awesome.
If you have any info on the identity of this dog, please contact us.